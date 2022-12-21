Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.11.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $50.87.
Big Lots Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
See Also
