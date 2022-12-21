Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $17.11.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $14.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

