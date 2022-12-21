JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.31) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.93) to GBX 630 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.14 ($3.18).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 113.25 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,887.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.32. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 229.40 ($2.79).

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,458.21).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

