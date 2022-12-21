Royal Bank of Canada Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $76.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,813 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,316 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.