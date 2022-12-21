Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Wingstop worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wingstop by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

WING stock opened at $146.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

