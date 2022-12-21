Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

