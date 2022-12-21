Unison Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $327.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.60 and its 200-day moving average is $286.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

