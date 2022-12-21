Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,019 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,148 shares of company stock worth $100,116 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

