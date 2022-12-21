FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $424.51 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

