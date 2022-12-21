Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 41,270 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,270 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

