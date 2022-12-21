Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.