Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,210 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Community Bank System worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

