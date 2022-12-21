Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

