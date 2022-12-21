Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 3,722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

