Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

