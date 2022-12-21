Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,070 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,269,000 after buying an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 643,363 shares of company stock worth $14,418,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 280.03 and a beta of 2.12. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

