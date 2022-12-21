Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 708,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 565,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after buying an additional 338,561 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 498,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 401,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

