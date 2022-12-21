Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alteryx worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

