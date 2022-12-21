PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 18,578 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

