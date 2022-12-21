PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 804.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $322.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

