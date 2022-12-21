FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.