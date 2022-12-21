Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.60 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average of $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.