SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,106 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

