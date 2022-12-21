FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

