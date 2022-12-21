NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 51,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $400.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,838,322. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

