PFG Advisors Sells 956 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

