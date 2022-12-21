FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $733.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.25. The company has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

