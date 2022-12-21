Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

