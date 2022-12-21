UMB Bank n.a. Has $7.89 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

