UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

