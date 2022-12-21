National Bank of Canada FI Has $14.53 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

RSG opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.