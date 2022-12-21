National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $691.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.87.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

