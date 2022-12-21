Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

