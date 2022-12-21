Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,452 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

