Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 273,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 25,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

EMN opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

