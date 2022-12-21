DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

