National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVY opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.11.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.