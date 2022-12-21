Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 18,104 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.21.

BLK stock opened at $691.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $678.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

