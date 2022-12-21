National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,718,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 758,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CSX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,580,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 156,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

CSX opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.