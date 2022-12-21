The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.09%.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

