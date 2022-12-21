WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.80

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €3.80 ($4.04) and last traded at €3.86 ($4.11), with a volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.86 ($4.11).
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.20. The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.12.
About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
