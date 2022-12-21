The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2003 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

The New Ireland Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRL opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at The New Ireland Fund

Institutional Trading of The New Ireland Fund

In other The New Ireland Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 415,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 62,136 shares of company stock worth $435,750. Insiders own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

