Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.
