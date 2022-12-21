Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.48

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 840799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after purchasing an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,421,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,915,000 after buying an additional 801,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

