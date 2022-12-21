Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.95

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 325501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.22.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,492.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,735,476.21. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $49,225.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.