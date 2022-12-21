Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.95

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 325501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.22.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
