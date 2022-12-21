Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.10

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 26031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

