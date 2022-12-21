HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1726090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $521.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 215,325 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

