Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.11

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 295 ($3.58) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.
Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.
