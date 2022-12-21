Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.99

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 2327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.