FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.09

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 17707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.
Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 960,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
