DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.46) to GBX 4,800 ($58.31) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.89) to GBX 7,110 ($86.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

